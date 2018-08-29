The Zoya Factor: Sonam Kapoor kicks off filming in SoBo

It’s been a great year for Sonam Kapoor so far. After impressing fans and the box office with her last outing Veere Di Wedding, the actress is set for her upcoming set of big releases. Wednesday saw the actress heading to the sets to begin her journey on The Zoya Factor. Sonam kicked off the shoot of the much-anticipated film, in a plush apartment in South Mumbai. The film will see her sharing the screen space with her uncle Sanjay Kapoor.

Mumbai Mirror reports that Sikander Kher, Sonam’s onscreen brother and Sanjay Kapoor, who plays her onscreen father, will join her sets soon. “The week-long shoot kicks off with light-hearted scenes featuring the family at their residence. Dulquer Salmaan, who plays the male lead in the film, joins the shoot on Friday. From there, the team will move to the cricket sequences which will be filmed at popular cricket grounds like Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium,” a source told the tabloid.

Excited about collaborating with Sonam for the first time, Sanjay earlier told TOI that the two have started reading sessions already. “Besides Mubarakan, I haven’t worked with my family in any film. So, it’s an exciting opportunity for me to act alongside Sonam,” he said.

This Abhishek Sharma film, which is an adaptation from Anuja Chauhan’s book by the same name, will see Sonam playing the role of an executive in an advertising agency. Meanwhile Sonam also has Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga as her next, which will see her coming together on screen with daddy Anil Kapoor.