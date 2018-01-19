There is more than meets the eye between Iulia Vantur and Katrina Kaif

Salman Khan’s alleged girlfriend Iulia Vantur and ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif share a cold relationship. Or at least that’s what the headlines seems to suggest. But there is more than meets the eye. While the relationship between the Romanian singer and Salman has long been speculated, Katrina and Iulia aren’t really enemies.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Vantur rubbished rumours of her not being fond of Tiger’s co-star Katrina. She said, “We (Katrina and I) spoke so many times. I think she has done a fabulous job in Tiger Zinda Hai, the stunts and everything. She’s done an amazing work. We have nothing to (fight about)... She’s a lovely girl.” She even went on to praise her performance in Tiger Zinda Hai, saying, “Why will I feel unhappy or insecure? In fact, Tiger Zinda Hai is an amazing movie — Katrina’s performance is outstanding! The media will write anything, I cannot do anything about it. I have nothing to react on it.”

During the shoot for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai there were rumours of Iulia leaving the sets and even the country on account of Salman getting close to his Zoya. Salman and Katrina’s proximity did not go down well with the alleged girlfriend. This love triangle, if we could call it that, is a constant talk of the town. However, she was quick to defend her equation with Bhaijaan, “Why should a title in a newspaper change someone’s equation? The relationship between two people is based on trust, love and understanding. I don’t think some titles can affect any relationship. The relationship between two people is not made in a newspaper, it’s made in real life.”

Iulia Vantur is seen in her latest single Harjai by T-series which also marked the singing debut of actor-host Maniesh Paul. Salman Khan has long been trying to get her a break in Bollywood. She made her debut in an album with Himesh Reshammiya where she sang the vocals herself. She also lent her voice to a version of ‘Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai’ in Salman’s movie Sultan.