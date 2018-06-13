There's a connection between Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma's clothing line - find out

Actor Varun Dhawan is known to be one of the most consistent actors in Bollywood. Besides commercial films, he can do full justice to intense, content-driven scripts, too.From his debut Student Of The Year to movies like Badlapur and October, the growth that we have seen in him is commendable. And now Varun has Sui Dhaaga: Made In India coming up, in which he essays the character of a tailor and an office peon. Varun recently revealed an interesting fact about his character, which reveals a connection between him and his co-star Anushka Sharma’s brand Nush. How? Let’s find out.

“I love reading Suppandi. I used to read that a lot during my childhood. Even the characters I do, like right now I am playing this character of a tailor Mauji in Sui Dhaaga...there is more to him than just being a tailor as he is a peon in a shop as well. Mauji is very inspired by Suppandi,” spoke the actor at Amish Tripathi’s book launch.

Going back to May, we came across the news of Anushka’s clothing line Nush, launching a collection inspired from Suppandi. Anushka actively promoted the Suppandi clothing with her appearances not just in India but globally. “I used to read a lot of Tinkle comics during my summer vacations at school. Suppandi was my (imaginary) buddy, as I would gobble up comics featuring him on lazy summer afternoons. I wanted to flesh out his place in our happy childhood memories with the NUSH summer collection”, she said.

So now we know a common favourite of the Sui Dhaaga co-stars and we appreciate the efforts put forward by the two in promoting the 90s iconic character.