Theres a gnawing hollowness in my chest: Janhvi Kapoor pens an emotional tribute to mother Sridevi

Janhvi Kapoor who will turn 21 on March 7, recently lost her mother and the legendary actress Sridevi. She bid adieu to the mortal world on February 24 in Dubai due to accidental drowning. The Hawa Hawai girl was cremated in Mumbai on February 28, draped in tricolour and with state honours. Sridevi’s daughter, Janhvi has given an emotional tribute to her late mother.

"On my birthday, the only thing I ask of all of you is that you love your parents. Cherish them and devote yourself to making them feel that love. They have made you. And I ask that you remember my mother fondly, pray for her soul to rest in peace,” she wrote.

Her father Boney Kapoor, and the Kapoor family also penned emotional letters remembering the actress.

Janhvi wrote in the caption, “Me and Khushi have lost our mother but papa has lost his 'Jaan'. She was so much more than just an actor or a mother or a wife. She was the ultimate and the best in all these roles.”

Janhvi, who will be making her debut with Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter, also urged fans and well-wishers to refrain from tarnishing her mother's image as she only believed in giving and receiving love.

“The courage and inspiration to fill yourselves with nothing but love and rid yourselves of bitterness in any way and form. That's what she stood for. Dignity, strength and innocence. Thank you for the love and support everyone has shown us in the past couple of days. It's given us hope and strength and we can't thank you all enough,” the Dhadak girl said.

Bollywood celebrities and fans have been mourning the sudden demise of the first ever female superstar in India. Her husband Boney Kapoor is currently in Chennai to immerse Sridevi's ashes in Rameswaram.

