There's an addition to Shilpa Shetty Kundra's family...

Nikita Thakkar May 27 2019, 1.29 pm May 27 2019, 1.29 pm

Quite a few Bollywood stars are animal lovers. Many have lent their support to animal rights organisation PETA and are trying to do their bit to fight animal cruelty while some have adorable pets at home. Jacqueline Fernandez, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Salman Khan and many others own canines and felines as pets. Well, Shilpa Shetty has joined the bandwagon. However, she hasn't got a dog or a cat home. Instead, she has adopted a parrot. Yes, a beautiful parrot is now a member of Kundra family and has a name too.

Shilpa took to Instagram to share a video of her new friend whom she calls Poppy Shetty Kundra. Apparently, this parrot is unable to fly as yet and seems to have fallen from the nest which is on a tree in Shilpa's backyard. The video is sweet as we see Poppy climbing on Shilpa's shoulder and resting comfortably. The bird appears to be friendly and Shilpa is in shock to be so close to a parrot.

Watch the video below:

In her caption, Shilpa mentions that she will set Poppy free as soon as the bird is ready to fly. “Feels like a soul I know who’s trying to communicate. She’s soo adorable... Going to set her free as soon as she’s ready... but had to share this video of how friendly this parrot is,” she wrote. Good, after all, birds are not supposed to be caged. Until then, enjoy your stay at the Kundra's, Poppy.

Talking about Shilpa, she is currently busy judging the reality show Super Dancer 3. She has been judging this show for a few years now and has become a constant. Apart from that, she has also launched a new wellness app.

As far as films are concerned, she hasn't signed any Bollywood film in a really long time.