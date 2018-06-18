These 5 Indian celebrities are high on FIFA fever and we have pics to prove

FIFA World Cup is one of the most watched events in the history of broadcasting. Football, as we all know, is the most popular sport on the planet and is officially played by more countries than there are nations with a United Nations membership. The fever of the ongoing 2018 world cup has gripped many and seems like even our Bollywood celebrities are losing their calm over it. Here are 5 Indian fanatics who have made their way straight to Russia to witness the action first hand and yes we do have a proof. Read on…

Ekta Kapoor

Who thought that the television queen, Ekta Kapoor, known for creating over-dramatic serials on the small screen has an inclination for football? The producer posted the same on her Twitter with a caption which was all about CHANGE. See below:

A holiday out of my comfort zone. At the FIFA 18 Moscow. A much needed change, Change is the only constant. pic.twitter.com/wGUgbP6FGA — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) June 16, 2018

Shoojit Sircar

Up next, straight from Mumbai to witness the iconic match between Germany vs Mexico was none other than the October director Shoojit Sircar. For the uninitiated, Shoojit had already shared his FIFA binging plan while speaking to a leading daily. A football player himself Sircar will return to Russia in the first week of July for the quarter-finals and semi-finals and is most excited to watch his all-time favourite player, Messi, dazzle on the field. The Germany-Mexico match was a big draw for him and he admits he’ll be rooting for four teams this year; Brazil, Argentina, Belgium and Spain.

Atul Kasbekar

Indian fashion photographer and Bollywood film producer, Atul Kasbekar also shared a selfie on Instagram straight from Russia, where his hashtags make us aware that his visit is for the FIFA world cup 2018.

Mini Mathur

On number four we have actress and Kabir Khan’s wife, Mini Mathur who cannot keep calm and calls herself a soccer mom. An excited Mini took to her Twitter on Thursday and shared her fan ID for the match ahead. See below:

And #fifa18 begins !! Can’t wait to get to Russia for the semis and finals next month & catch the football fever!!! Being a soccer mom ⚽️ has its advantages I say @vivaankabir @kabirkhankk 😉

Yay!! pic.twitter.com/efyTcsCBn6 — Mini Mathur (@minimathur) June 14, 2018

Rohit Sharma

Sportsmen are often seen following other sport than the one they play for a living. And cricketer Rohit Sharma is an avid supporter of Seattle Mariners; an American professional baseball team based in Seattle, Washington. However, the Mumbai Indian captain is busy enjoying the World Cup in Russia:

Great fun throwing the first pitch for @Mariners with my lady by my side 😁 @SafecoField pic.twitter.com/jlLnQfhTWY — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 4, 2018

Phew, and we thought that Indians are all about Cricket! But with these many flying to Russia it looks like Bollywood celebrities do have a taste for football.