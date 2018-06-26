These Bollywood dialogues went super viral and rightfully so

Bollywood as an industry has major influence on the audiences. At some point in our life, each one of us, like a true Bollywood lover has indulged in the filmy paagalpan. It’s just how we function as a society and we’re mighty proud of it.

So, as we speak of Bollywood in general, one factor that impacts our day-to-day conversations has to be the dialogues in the movies. Imagine a situation where you want to express something and you all of a sudden decide to go filmy and convey it through a dialogue from a film. It not only lightens up your mood, but also makes a dull conversation much more interesting.

And, a recent example of a dialogue that has taken the web by storm is the one mouthed by Daisy Shah’s character in Race 3. Right from memes, to using it in any and every situation, it has just taken up our minds albeit in a fun way.

So, let’s quickly go through such dialogues that’ve gone viral and still continue to hold prominence.

Our business is our business, none of your business

Let’s start the list with the now famous and most popular line mouthed by Daisy Shah which goes ‘Our business is our business, none of your business.’ Ever since, the trailer of Race 3 was released online, this dialogue has gone super viral to such an extent that every second person has been using it. So, every time someone asks you something that you don’t wish to answer, you know what to say!

Kahin Pe Pohochne Ke Liye Kahin Se Nikalna Bohot Zaruri Hota Hai

If you’ve see the light and breezy flick Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, you would have surely imparted some life lessons from the movie. And one such dialogue that has stuck in the audience’s minds is this dialogue by Ranbir Kapoor, which goes like, “Kahin Pe Pohochne Ke Liye Kahin Se Nikalna Bohot Zaruri Hota Hai.” Quite relatable, right?

Aal Izz Well

Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots is one of his most successful projects and we don’t think there would be anyone, who didn’t like the movie. It had the perfect dose of comedy, drama, reality and motivation. And when we speak of real life motivation, a dialogue from the movie is what the current generation uses when in times of despair. We’re referring to the phrase ‘Aal Izz Well’ that Aamir Khan goes about saying in the movie, every time he is stuck in a dilemma. We all have pretty much used this line at some point to calm our nerves down.

Main apni favourite hoon

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor entertained us and made us cry with their sweet romance in Jab We Met. And, as much as we love them, we also relate to their dialogues. And one such dialogue is mouthed by Geet’s character as she says ‘Main apni favourite hoon’. Till today, we have girls saying this line to prove that one’s gotta love oneself before everything else.

Bade bade deshon mein aisi chhoti chhoti baatein hoti rehti hai senorita

One of the longest running movies, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is touted to be an all-time classic which gave us the best onscreen couple in the form of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. So, every time Raj tells Simran, ‘Bade bade deshon mein aisi chhoti chhoti baatein hoti rehti hai senorita’, our heart skips a beat. Such is the impact of the dialogue on our minds!

Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahib, pyaar se lagta hai

When Salman Khan tries to woo Sonakshi Sinha in Dabangg, a coy Sonakshi tells him ‘Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahib, pyaar se lagta hai’. This is such a convenient and sweet way of refusing a guy’s proposal.