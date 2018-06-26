These celeb kids are BORN STARS literally!

Do you know how Shah Rukh Khan’s childhood or even Madhuri Dixit’s childhood was? We bet not! Because they grew up in a normal middle class family! Okay, do you know how was Abhishek Bachchan’s or even Ranbir Kapoor’s childhood? They are star kids but we don’t think you’d really recollect or even know much about their days of innocence and fun. That’s because their childhood was protected from the prying eyes of the media.

One look at today’s celeb babies and you instantly say they are ‘BORN STARS’ literally. Right from the time they take their first step into the world, to their daily whereabouts and embarrassing yet cute pictures, you are updated with all the information. In fact, these star babies have been hogging the limelight much more than their star parents.

So, we thought why not make these already star babies even more famous? Let’s dig in for some cutie patootie scoop…

AbRam Khan

Shah Rukh Khan’s third child AbRam was born on May 27, 2013. With his golden-brown locks and fair complexion, AbRam instantly became a favourite of the paparazzi and the audiences. SRK introduced him in a song of Happy New Year where we see the little one dancing and from then, began the adorable journey of the star baby with paparazzi and the janta. He continues accompanying daddy to his shoots and spreads smiles wherever he goes.

Taimur Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s little munchkin Taimur was born on December 20, 2016. He went viral on his day one itself, as his picture from the hospital bed went viral and fan pages in his name were created. Such has been the hype around the cutie that every single day, our shutterbugs can’t help but follow him. With hazel eyes and a bulging cheeks, Taimur is THE cutest baby on the block.

Misha Kapoor

Last year in August, Shahid Kapoor and wifey Mira were blessed with an angel. They named her Misha, combining their names. Misha is an exact replica of her mother in terms of looks and we have enough pictures online to validate this fact. But she too, seems to have taken a liking toward dance like her father, as we recollect a video shared by Shahid where the little one is seen dancing and jumping in joy like her father. Now, she is all set to become a ‘Big Sister’ as mommy Mira is expecting another baby.

Laksshya Kapoor

Tusshar Kapoor became a single parent through IVF in 2016 and was blessed with a baby boy. He named the little one Laksshya. Like a hands-on father, Tusshar spares no chances of being there by his side all the time and his aunt Ekta Kapoor, grandfather Jeetendra too pamper him endlessly. He is another star baby who hogs limelight due to his innocence and cuteness.

Aaradhya Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s princess Aaradhya was born on November 17 in 2012. Ever since, we’ve seen her accompanying mommy Aishwarya at events and she is a picture of grace already.

Yash and Roohi Johar

Karan Johar welcomed twins Yash and Roohi via surrogacy in February, 2017. The kids are adorable dolls and he often keeps on sharing their pictures. His B-town folks too can’t have enough of them and often share their pictures on social media.

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu were blessed with a little angel on September 29, 2017. They named her Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and she has got an angelic face. Comparisons between Inaaya and cousin Taimur were drawn and they share a resemblance too.

You are surely smiling now, aren’t you? This was one cute ride.