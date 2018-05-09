These celebrities look perfect in pink at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding

The much-awaited Sonam-Anand wedding ceremony took place on Tuesday afternoon and Bollywood turned up in all its splendor. Celebrities have been arriving in droves for the wedding ceremony at Sonam’s aunt Kavita Singh’s residence in Bandra. Sonam looks resplendent in a red and gold lehenga and a generous dose of jewelry. Her guests too weren’t far behind in the wardrobe department with all of then dressed in their best Indian traditional. While many went with white and ivory, a few narrowed down on pink and it sure was the best decision of the day. After Sonam’s of course.

Sonam’s cousin Anshula Kapoor was the first to walk in and she sure hogged the limelight in a beautiful pink and off-white lehenga. Filmmaker Karan Johar too chose a similar combination, wearing a light pink kurta and even topped it with one of his cool pink shades.

Sonam’s uncle, Boney Kapoor did a Karan Johar but he gave it his own style with a white dupatta. His elder daughter Janhvi too thought pink would be perfect, and it was.

The one to really go all out with the colour was Jacqueline Fernandez. The actress was dressed head to toe in pink and looked absolutely gorgeous in the attire.

But it wasn’t just the stars who stole the pink limelight. Bollywood most popular baby Taimur Ali Khan too arrived in a pink kurta, hair combed to one side and safely perched in his dad’s protective custody. Dad Saif Ali Khan couldn’t resist copying Taimur’s colour code even as mommy Kareena opted for another shade of the day’s sought-after shade.

There was a fair share of pink at Sonam’s wedding ceremony and the functions aren’t even over yet. Sonam and Anand will have the post-wedding reception at The Leela Hotel in Mumbai in the evening. The dress code for the evening will be Indian or western formals and it will be interesting to see the choices guests make for the party.