These facts about Rekha’s life will shock you

Rekha is one of the most iconic actresses we have in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress is mostly seen in a Kanjeevaram sari at most of the events, parties and award functions and it has been always a question among her legion of fans. Many years back, Rekha made a sensational entry at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s wedding, in a stunning sari. But there was something else about Rekha which grabbed attention that night and became a headline the next day. What was it? Read on to find that out and many other surprising things about Rekha’s life as stated in her biography Rekha: The Untold Story.

When Rekha landed up at Rishi-Neetu wedding in her ‘bridal wear’:

What caught people’s attention that night was the sindoor Rekha had applied along with her red bindi. That was in January 22, 1980, when the cameras soon moved away from Rish-Neetu and focused on her. Also present at the party were Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya Bachchan and Rekha reportedly had her eyes wandering towards Amitabh. And according to a report in Stardust magazine, "Jaya tried to keep a stoic front for a long time, but eventually she had to bend her head and let the tears roll down." However, later, Rekha swept it off saying that the sindoor was just a part of a film she was shooting and she had forgotten to remove it on her way.

The surprising reason why Amitabh stopped working with Rekha:

In an interview in a leading magazine, Rekha narrated an incident which will leave you stumped. “Once I was looking at the whole [Bachchan] family through the projection room when they came to see the trial show of Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. Jaya was sitting in the front row and he and his parents were in the row behind her. They couldn’t see her as clearly as I could. And during our love scenes, I could see tears pouring down her face. A week later [after the trial show of Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, everybody in the industry was telling me that he (Amitabh Bachchan) has made it clear to his producers that he was not going to work with me. Everybody else informed me about it but he didn’t say a word on the subject. When I tried to question him about it, he said, ‘I am not going to say a word. Don’t ask me about it’,” she said.

When Rekha was almost beaten up with a chappal:

After getting married to Vinod Mehra in Calcutta (now known as Kolkata), Rekha accompanied him to his house in Bombay (now Mumbai). But to her misfortune, Vinod’s mother was instead highly hostile to her and humiliated her right at the door. Besides abusing Rekha, she, unbelievably, also went on to take off her sandals and almost hit Rekha with it. And that happened in front of the people who gathered around the house because of the commotion.

And comes the most horrifying phase of Rekha’s life-the forced smooch when she was just 15-year-old!

What Rekha had to endure then, would today be termed as ‘molestation’. And that was when she was shooting for her first film, Anjana Safar. As per the writer, director Raja Nawathe and the lead Biswajeet Chatterjee carried on the scene without Rekha’s consent. And the moment Raja said ‘action’, to Rekha’s horror, Biswajeet suddenly pulled her for a liplock. While the cameras kept rolling and the crew kept cheering, the scene continued for five minutes and helpless Rekha could only continue it with tightly shut eyes which were full of tears!

Indeed, her turbulent life-history is bad than even a worst nightmare!