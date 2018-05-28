These holiday pics of Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala will make you desperate for a vacation

During summers, all we want to do is go on a vacation. And look who we found on Instagram vacationing in Barbados... It is none other than Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt, who is seen chilling like a boss. The star kid, who recently graduated with a Masters degree, is on a holiday mode for sure.

mood 👸🏽 #bronzedbeauty #tanned A post shared by Trishala Dutt (@trishaladutt) on May 27, 2018 at 8:56pm PDT

And these latest pictures of the diva are currently setting the temperatures soaring on a Caribbean island and we can’t help but sit and stare at her drool-worthy pictures. Honestly, she can literally give tutorials on how to live life King’s size. Have a look at her vacation pictures below:

🏝 #beachyglam A post shared by Trishala Dutt (@trishaladutt) on May 26, 2018 at 4:50pm PDT

Daddy’s little princess, Trishala might have not entered Bollywood yet, but her Instagram account is already a hit. From posing by the sun to posing at her stylish best, Sanjay’s daughter knows how to turn a picture into pure social media craze. It was also a while back when Trishala shared a photo of herself in a white bikini and trust us, those curves will melt your heart and how.

While rumours suggest Trishala is soon to take over Sanjay Dutt’s production house, but proud daddy Sanjay Dutt, however, feels his daughter is anyway doing great independently. For more sizzling Bollywood updates, stay tuned to Bollywood.