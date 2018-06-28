These Indian movies and celebrities hold a Guinness World Record, but wait till you find out the reason

The Indian film industry is one of the largest film industries in the world. We, Indians are obsessed with movies. We eat, sleep and repeat movies. And we should be really proud of it. The Indian film industry holds so many captivating stories. Many of you might not know this, but apart from the many achievements our films and celebrities have under their name, there are many who also hold Guinness World Records. Wait, till you find out the reasons:

The Kapoors

In 1999, the Kapoors or as we call them the first family of the Hindi film industry, entered the Guinness Book of World Records for having the maximum number of family members who were working in films. Since Prithviraj Kapoor, more than 24 members of the family have worked in movies so far. The world record also considered the relatives through marriage, including Amitabh Bachchan, Ramesh Sippy, Manmohan Desai and Felicity Kendall. Now, even Saif is related to this family for he is married to Kareena Kapoor.

Baahubali

SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning surely made some massive box office records, but there was one other record that it earned, all thanks to a massive film poster, which was made as a part of the promotions. It was more than 50, 000 sq. ft long and was made by the Global United Media Company Pvt Lt in Kochi on June 27, 2015.

Asha Bhosle

The legendary singer made a record when she recorded more than 11000 solo, duet, and chorus-backed songs in over 20 Indian languages. Insane, right?

Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai

Hrithik Roshan’s debut film was a massive hit. All the 90s’ kids will remember dancing to the songs of the film and watching this film multiple times in theatres. It got 92 awards and found itself in the Guinness Book Of World Records.

Jagdish Raj

The late actor Jagdish Raj actually holds a Guinness World Record for being the most typecast actor. He played the role of a cop in as many as 144 films. Didn't it get monotonous for him?

Kumar Sanu

Kumar Sanu was a prolific singer back in the 90s. He was the go-to singer at that point in time. Such was his demand that he created a record in 1993 when he recorded as many as 28 songs in a single day!

Indian film industry

Indian cinema is the world’s largest film industry in terms of film production. Till last year, we made 1986 feature films, with 364 of them in Hindi. Hollywood produced 606 feature films in 2008, an all-time record high for them.

So next time someone judges you for watching only Indian films, show them this list.