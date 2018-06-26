These lesser known B-town actresses too tied the knot with cricketers

Bollywood and cricket share a unique relationship. The fields may be as varied as chalk and cheese, but, we have seen plenty of romances develop amidst celebs from both fields. While Virat and Anushka are on top of the table in terms of Bollywood-cricket connections, there are more to the list. Here’s a round up of A-list cricketers and their lesser known partners from the world of glam.

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh was so smitten by actress Hazel Keech that he chased her for a good three years before finally getting into a relationship. Hazel wasn’t interested in him initially, but after a while, she could see his love for her, and finally said a yes. They dated for some time before finally getting married on November 30, 2016. We think they are a darn good-looking couple.

Being a part of the same group of friends, Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan and Chak De! India actress Sagarika Ghatge began dating and tied the knot soon after on November 23 last year. The couple never confessed to their relationship status until Zaheer officially proposed to his ladylove with a beautiful ring. It was only then that they let the world know about their marriage plans. Post marriage, the couple continue with their cute PDA moments on social media.

Long before they tied the knot, rumours had been floating around about an affair between Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra. It was love at first sight for the couple who dated for more than four years before finally tying the knot on 29 October 2015 in Jalandhar. They were blessed with a lovely daughter the following year and they named her Hinaya. Geeta, whose filmy career never took off as planned is happily settled in matrimony.

In the early 1990s, ex-Miss India and model-turned-actress Sangeeta Bijlani met former cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin and after a round of meetings, sparks flew. Azhar divorced his wife Naureen to marry Sangeeta in 1996. Theirs was a love story envied by many, but sadly, post 2010, cracks began developing, which lead to a divorce in the same year.

Actress Reena Roy debuted in Bollywood in the year 1972 and while she did many movies post her debut, she was talked about more for her personal life. She married the famous Pakistani cricketer Mohsin khan in 1983 and quit the film industry soon after. Mohsin Khan is one of the most famous cricketers of his time and was termed an all-rounder. However, their cross-border marriage didn’t stand the test of time, as they settled for a divorce and the custody of their child, Sanam, went to Mohsin.