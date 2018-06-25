These photos of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are making us crave to see them together once more!

Years, after they walked out of a relationship, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, are the apple of the eye for their fans. Every time they reunite, we are melted! The duo shares an unmatched bond between themselves; one that's a unique blend of friendship and unconditional concern for each other. Plenty of times, fans, in fact, regret their breakup more than they do! If you are one, these photos will make you wish they paired for a film at the soonest!

Ranbir and Deepika, in 2015, reunited for Tamasha. The film was a critical success but failed to mint enough money. But our real takeaway was their chemistry, lovable and flamboyant. Recently, they sent fans across a frenzy when they walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra's Mijwan fashion show.

They had parted ways after Deepika caught him cheating on her. Few years down the line, Ranbir has no qualms in admitting so.

"Yes, I have cheated, out of immaturity, out of inexperience, out of taking advantage of certain temptations, out of callousness. You realise it now, when you grow up and you value it more why be in a relationship, why be committed to someone when you cannot be committed?," he said in of one his interviews.

But not many, in showbiz, have been as amicable as they are, after a split.

We wish more of you, soon! :)