These pictures of Kangana Ranaut with her nephew will make you go 'Aww'

Fans have been going all crazy with Kangana’s quirky looks on the posters of Mental Hai Kya. But the recent pictures of the actress with her nephew Prithvi Raj will make your day! Ranaut’s pictures with the little munchkin are ruling the internet and you won’t be able to take your eyes off from them. The little one also visited his aunt while she was shooting, on the sets of Mental Hai Kya.

Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel took to social media to share pictures of her sister with son captioning it as’#mentaljuniorisonduty’. Rangoli also routinely keeps posting adorable pictures of the two, making fans go aww. Let’s take a look to make our Sunday even better!

The posters of Mental Hai Kya which sees Kangana in her spookiest avatar had grabbed all the headlines. Actress Amyra Dastur recently joined the star cast of the film. She will be seen playing the role of Rajkummar Rao’s love interest in the film. This will be Amyra’s seventh seventh Bollywood appearance.

Mental Hai Kya is directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and produced by Balaji Motion Pictures. The film will have the duo Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao sharing the screen space for the second time. The two were last seen in the year 2014, in Vikas Bahl directorial Queen, which was a massive success. The film will also mark the Telugu director, Prakash’s debut in Bollywood.

Meanwhile, the Queen star has also been busy with her next project Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.