These Sonam-Anand pictures prove their love is totally FILMY and #EverydayPhenomenal

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot on 8th May 2018. Though they had been dating for a long time, Sonam never spoke about her relationship in public. We got the sweetest surprise in the form of their marriage. Finally, an acceptance in the most kickass and ‘dhoom dhadaka’ form as they tied the knot in a big, fat Punjabi wedding. Pictures of the two truly make us believe that their love is filmy and #EverydayPhenomenal. Well, this is a hashtag that is being used by everyone for the Sonam-Anand marriage and life afterwards.

Recently, Sonam posted a picture of herself and Anand, and it is surely an adorable click. And looking at Sonam captions, we are getting full ‘janam janam ka saath’ feels. Take a look.

But, not just this picture there are other pictures of the actress and her hubby that are super adorable. Those look as they are straight out of a filmy fairy tale. Before the wedding or after it, the two have been a Bollywood-esque love-struck couple always.

And here are a few pictures from their wedding that will surely make you want to tie the knot.

Aww… Sonam and Anand are just so adorable!

By the way, do you guys know that not just Sonam, but Anand has also changed his middle name to ‘S’ on the social media after marriage. He now writes it as ‘Anand S Ahuja’ as Sonam turns ‘Sonam K Ahuja’.