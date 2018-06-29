These stills from some unreleased Bollywood movies are priceless

Making a movie is a lot of hard work. Only a filmmaker and those associated with a film would know the joy of seeing their movie on the big screen. However, there are many movies that successfully went to the floors, but never saw the light of the day. These movies remain unreleased for the reasons best known to their producers. We have some stills from these unreleased movies, thanks to a Twitter page, which goes by the name of Cinema Rare and needless to say, some of them are simply priceless.

Dus

Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan, both play Indian agents who infiltrate Pakistan to prevent a fourth Indo-Pak war. It was meant to be techno-geek Mukul Anand's epic, lavishly mounted in Utah. His labour of love remains unfinished due to his premature death.

Time Machine

Before packing his bags for Hollywood, Shekhar Kapur was making Time Machine, a back to the future-inspired flick starring Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon and Naseeruddin Shah. The film was shot and three-fourths of the film was even completed, but never left the studio.

Dil Farosh

Madhubala and Shammi Kapoor were to star in the 1954 film, Dil Farosh. In fact, they even shot for the film. Cineplot.com has a still from the movie, which remains unreleased due to reasons unknown. It would sure have been spectacular if it saw the light of the day.

Bandhua

JP Dutta's first film with Amitabh Bachchan about bonded labourers did go on the floors. The mahurat happened and Amitabh even shot for some portions of the film. Unfortunately, it got shelved for unknown reasons. It was produced by HA Nadiadwala and also starred Waheeda Rehman and Pooja Bedi.

Kanyadaan

Rishi Kapoor, Divya Bharti, Anu Aggarwal, Anupam Kher, Dipti Nawal, Farida Jalal and Saeed Jaffrey started shooting for Raju Subramaniam's Kanyadaan. Following the demise of Divya Bharti, Manisha Koirala was roped in for that part, however, the film failed to release even after her entry. The film’s audio, however, was released. Check out some stills from the shoot here:

Aap Ke Pahlu Mein

This film by KC Sharma, written by Gulzar and featuring Vinod Mehra and Tina Munim was a remake of Bangla film Alo Amar Alo. Initially, Dev Anand was offered the lead role, but he refused. RD Burman scored the music of the film, which was eventually shelved. There are some pictures from the mahurat. Check them here:

Ameerzada

Ronit Roy, Sangeeta Bijlani, Kader Khan, Anupam Kher, Shakti Kapoor, Asrani and Pran were roped in for Ameerzada. They even shot for the film but the film was shelved, never to make it to the big screen. Here are a few stills from the film: