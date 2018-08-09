They are her pillars! Sonali Bendre's friends are her strength and we couldn't agree more

The news of Sonali Bendre contracting cancer was shocking, to say the least. But the grace and poise with which the actress broke the news, warmed our hearts. And ever since, she has been making us smile, albeit with a little wetness in our eyes, with her battle with cancer. It's not an easy road to tread, but if you have the zeal to live like her, and friends and family who hold your hand tight, it becomes a little easier.

Sonali shared a post of her friends, Dia Mirza, Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Oberoi (nee Joshi), who had been with her on the occasion of Friendship's Day. The three of them were present at Sonali's Book Club, something that she cherishes. And she had the sweetest things to say about them.

Truly, friends are the biggest strength. They are the ties who bind your heart without any bonds of the blood.

Sonali is a voracious reader and an author herself. Hence, when a little more than a year ago, she started a book club, it was not a surprise. The little space of warmth and stories is growing by the day. Surely, a day of friendship, a few cuppas, pages that encompass the world's mystery can make the woes go away, even if for a while.