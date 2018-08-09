They are her pillars! Sonali Bendre's friends are her strength and we couldn't agree more

The news of Sonali Bendre contracting cancer was shocking, to say the least. But the grace and poise with which the actress broke the news, warmed our hearts. And ever since, she has been making us smile, albeit with a little wetness in our eyes, with her battle with cancer. It's not an easy road to tread, but if you have the zeal to live like her, and friends and family who hold your hand tight, it becomes a little easier.Sonali shared a post of her friends, Dia Mirza, Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Oberoi (nee Joshi), who had been with her on the occasion of Friendship's Day. The three of them were present at Sonali's Book Club, something that she cherishes. And she had the sweetest things to say about them.
I've said it before and I’ll say it again... "I have the best friends in the world!" Thank you sooooo much @gayatrioberoi, @suzkr and @diamirzaofficial for coming together to celebrate Friendship Day with #SBC... I had so much fun watching this... So glad some of my influence has rubbed off on you hahaha Special thank you to @janiceseq85 for ensuring a smooth and lively conversation. I truly truly appreciate it. #SonalisBookClub
Truly, friends are the biggest strength. They are the ties who bind your heart without any bonds of the blood.Sonali is a voracious reader and an author herself. Hence, when a little more than a year ago, she started a book club, it was not a surprise. The little space of warmth and stories is growing by the day. Surely, a day of friendship, a few cuppas, pages that encompass the world's mystery can make the woes go away, even if for a while.
This is me. And in this moment, I am really happy. People give me strange looks when I say that now, but it's true and I'll tell you why. I am now paying attention to every moment, looking for every opportunity to find joy and #SwitchOnTheSunshine. Yes, there are moments of pain and low energy, but I am doing what I like, spending time with people I love, and feeling very loved and happy. I am extremely grateful to my friends, my pillars of strength, who at a moment's notice, arrived to be with me and help me through this. In between their busy schedules they find time to visit, call, message, FaceTime... basically never leaving a moment for me to feel alone. Thank you for showing me what true friendship is. #HappyFriendshipDay, ladies. Blessed to have you all in my life (including the ones not in the picture... You know who you are) @gayatrioberoi @suzkr P.S. Nowadays I spend far less time getting ready because I don't have to fuss over my hair! 😜#BaldIsBeautiful #FindThePositive #OneDayAtATime Picture credit: @hrithikroshan