Third date in a week for Aparshakti Khurrana and Fatima Sana Shaikh; new movie on cards?

Aparshakti Khurrana and Fatima Sana Shaikh stunned us all with their effortless act and natural bonding in Aamir Khan's award-winning venture Dangal. The two became good friends post that. However, our shutterbugs are spotting them quite frequently, the third time this week, to be precise. So, what's cooking?

Well, before you jump the guns, let us tell you that the two are really good friends and there is nothing brewing given Aparshakti is happily married. But we are just wondering if the two are catching up for a movie. Are they? Even if they are not, we wish the filmmakers see them together and conceptualise something, for boy, they do look good together and we know the pool of talent they are, individually. Combined, they would be a force to reckon with on the big screen.

We don't mind. A movie starring them opposite each other would be quite a quirk-fest too. It has been a while since we saw them both on the big screen. While Aparshakti will be seen in Stree with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor and Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi with Sonakshi Sinha and the original cast, Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen reuniting with Aamir Khan in Thugs Of Hindostan, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan.