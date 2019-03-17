This Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan video from 3 Idiot days will melt your heart

B-Town superstars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have collaborated on two films till date, 3 Idiots and Talaash. It’s been a while since we have seen the two sharing the screen space and it’s due to their crackling chemistry that a lot of fans are still waiting for the two to be paired on screen again. On Aamir’s 54th birthday on Thursday, one of Bebo’s fan clubs treated fans with a throwback video from what appears to be from 3 Idiots days.

The video dates back to 2009 when Aamir and Kareena were camping in the remote village of Chanderi in Madhya Pradesh. It was supposedly a part of their promotional tactic for 3 Idiots, when both the stars approached ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee to help save the endangered art, Chanderi saree, of the village. During their trip, the two also dropped by a weaver named Hukum Koli’s house and shared a meal with the family. In the video, Aamir and Kareena are seen sitting and chatting with the family members while having food. “We have come from so far and have spent hours in travelling. We were very hungry,” Aamir is heard saying in the clip.

As per reports, Aamir had also gifted Kareena a Rs 25,000 saree back then, as a reward for accompanying him in his act. “It has been chaotic and I am so exhausted. When I first came to MP, I was scared as no one had told me where we were going. I was only told that we have to meet Aamir. I only met him after travelling for seven hours. He took me to Chanderi and I didn’t even know that the place existed. Aamir said that I am a style icon and I should promote these handloom industries,” stated Kareena in an old interview.