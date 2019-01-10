This actor beat Vivek Oberoi and Paresh Rawal to play PM Narendra Modi on screen

Vivek Oberoi’s biopic on Narendra Modi has landed the actor in the spotlight. Recently, reports suggested that a NaMo film is in the making and soon afterwards we had the first look of this biopic unveiled where we saw Vivek transform. The first look itself got everybody talking. The internet was full of memes, politician Omar Abdullah felt that Salman Khan would have been a better choice for the BJP leader’s role. In fact, Paresh Rawal was upset with Vivek’s move and insisted that he could pull off the act perfectly. As these discussions continue, one actor has silently beaten these actors as PM Modi on the silver screen.

Vicky Kaushal’s Uri, which will hit the screens on Friday - January 11 is about the recent India-Pakistan tension. The Sanju actor is the central character, but in the current situation it would be impossible to ignore PMO’s presence on the 70mm. Guess that’s one reason why the Oberois unveiled the first look of PM Narendra Modi biopic just days ahead of the movie’s release. It would not be wrong to say that the novelty of the makeover would be lost if one had already seen another actor play the part. Vivek may have smartly avoided the comparisons. Maybe it will not be the same post Uri’s release.

Kulbhushan Kharbanda looks exactly like Our PM ..why makers didnt approached him 😭#PMNarendraModi #NarendraModi pic.twitter.com/SqVNBw2aRv — Amol Khiladi (@Khiladi_desi) January 7, 2019

Vivek Oberoi to play the role of Narendra Modi in the (biopic) film titled #PMNarendraModi I want this scene in the film. That's all 😂🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/w5vL7ieWBM — KS Singh (@Krrips24) January 7, 2019

Actor Rajit Kapoor has essayed the role of Narendra Modi in Uri. Interestingly, the makers have avoided the mention of Prime Minister’s name in this movie. Rajit Kapoor and his make-up team have done a fantastic job in bringing Modi alive through this character. Interestingly, Uri also stars Paresh Rawal playing an important role. There was a lot of discussion about Paresh Rawal’s part in in the movie and many felt that the actor was playing Ajit Doval in this movie. The senior actor however denied these speculations and said during a recent interview, “’Spy’ like Doval Saab (Ajit Doval) are never in your face. Also, the planning has been meticulous for this operation. So, you will understand that it has been treated at the level of a thriller.”

As for Paresh Rawal playing Narendra Modi on screen, the actor would rather pick a full-fledged part than make a cameo like Rajit did in Uri. In fact, for quite some time now there have been speculations about Paresh Rawal’s Narendra Modi biopic. With Vivek’s announcement, we wonder if the actor will now prepone his plans to come out his version ASAP.