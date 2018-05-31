THIS actress is all set to play young Sunny Leone in Karanjit Kaur

Actress Sunny Leone made her Bollywood debut in the year 2012 with ‘Jism 2’. The whole country went gaga over the former adult movie actor. Now, six years down the line the actress has achieved quite a lot in Bollywood. People have been curios to know more and more about the actress who has hit dance numbers like Baby Doll, Laila Mai Laila registered under her name. And now we will get to know more about her journey through a mini Tv Mini-series titled Karenjit Kaur which. We have a scoop on this.

It is learnt that a 14-year-old London based model turned actress named Rysa Saujani will be playing the younger version of the Sunny Leone in the film. The actress who has previously worked in Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem-starrer Dobaara will be essaying the role of younger Sunny Leone in the series.

Sunny met the actress on the sets of the film and even uploaded pictures with the young star.

In 2016, a documentary Biography on Sunny Leone titled Mostly Sunny was released. The short film got rave reviews from the audiences.

Well we are quite excited to know Sunny Leone aka Karanjit Kaur’s journey and are eagerly waiting for the film to release.