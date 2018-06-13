home/ entertainment/ bollywood
THIS actress to replace Kareena Kapoor in the Hindi remake of Apla Manus?

First published: June 13, 2018 03:35 PM IST | Updated: June 13, 2018 03:35 PM IST | Author: Nikita Thakkar

With the success of Veere Di Wedding, Kareena Kapoor is on cloud nine. It was Kareena’s comeback film after she gave birth to Taimur and she proved it that nothing can stop her from being at the top. And now, offers of new films are pouring in for Kareena from all corners. She apparently has one film with Akshay Kumar, and then she is also said to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Salute. Word had it that she will feature in the Hindi remake of Marathi film Apla Manus too. But a latest report states that she is out of this project.

Citing date issues, Kareena has apparently given a thumbs down to this project. And if a report in DNA is to be believed, then it is Sonakshi Sinha who will step into the shoes of Kareena for this film.

A source has stated, “The modalities didn’t work out and Kareena is already committed to Raj Mehta’s next, with Akshay Kumar. So she also didn’t have the dates. So, now, the film’s makers are looking to cast Sonakshi Sinha for that role. Their talks with the actress are in the advanced stages and in all probability, things will be worked out and she will sign up for it.”

We await the official announcement though.

