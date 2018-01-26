This Bollywood playlist will add colour to your Republic Day celebrations

The country and Indians across the globe are celebrating the 69th Republic Day today. The celebration marks India becoming a republic and the adoption of the constitution in 1950. All states will individually honour the day by taking out respective tableaus at the Rajpath in New Delhi as a part of the celebrations. All schools and government institutions across the country will hoist the tricolor and play popular patriotic songs. We bring you some of Bollywood’s top patriotic songs that make it to every India’s playlist around this time of the year.

Maa Tujhe Salaam: This iconic song by AR Rahman undoubtedly tops the list. The title song of the 1997 studio album, Vande Mataram never fails to capture the patriotic mood of every Indian.

Rang De Basanti: Another melodious track composed by AR Rahman, that successfully depicts the diversity and vast culture that India boasts of.

Chak De! India: The emotions behind the music in this film sends an adrenaline gush every Republic Day. Maula Mere too, from the same film, brings tears to the eyes

Aisa Des Hai Mera: This track from Veer Zaara has a texture of Punjabi folk that makes you realize the beauty of this country.

Ye Jo Des Hai Tera: AR Rahman again hits the chord with this song from Swades. This song beautifully tells us the turmoil and ordeals of every NRI.

Mera Rang De Basanti Chola: The revamped version of the song from The Legend of Bhagat Singh is a perfect choice for Republic Day celebrations.

Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyaara Hai: The soft and soothing number from 'Roja' showcases the heaven on earth aka Kashmir during the early 90s.

Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walo: The energetic song was an instant hit because of its feet-tapping music. Sung by Udit Narayan, Shankar Mahadevan, Dominique Cerejo and Mahalakshmi Iyer this is one track that you shouldn’t miss on your playlist.

Jagao Mere Des Ko: Another emotional number that comes AR Rahman’s mesmerising baritone. Play this as a background song as you go about your day.

Dive into the nostalgia with this iconic song is from the 1962 film Son of India by Mehboob Khan. This comes with pure innocence of a child and takes you back to the golden days again.