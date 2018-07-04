home/ entertainment/ bollywood
This fresh picture of AbRam and Suhana Khan from their European holiday is unmissable

First published: July 04, 2018 08:03 PM IST | Updated: July 04, 2018 08:03 PM IST | Author: Vinod Talreja

Shah Rukh Khan's younger son, AbRam is having a time of his life along with his parents and siblings - Aryan and Suhana in Europe. Thanks to social media, we know that the entire family is on a vacation since past few days. Gauri Khan has been sharing some pictures from their holiday on her Instagram account and we cannot help but notice only AbRam for it clearly looks like that he is enjoying the most. A fresh picture from their vacay has made its way to the internet. In this one, we see AbRam on the poolside with Suhana and two other people. They were in Barcelona a few days back and now the Khan-daan has moved to France.

@iamsrk @gaurikhan Cutiee still on vacation 😍❤🏊

And how can we forget this picture that Gauri shared on her Instagram account just yesterday? Here we see a happy AbRam, again with Suhana, and three other people. Suhana plays the perfect big sister to AbRam who looks blissfully happy to be wrapped up in her arms. According to reports, the others we don’t quite know are the cousins of Suhana named Alia and Arjun Chhiba (children of Gauri’s brother Vikrant Chhiba).

🛳Suite Life On Deck

And look at AbRam chilling like a boss with his dad SRK and Aryan. Too much swag there, we have to admit.

Best a woman can get... soaking the sun with my boys in Barcelona

The bottom line is that AbRam is having quite a time, and we are totally loving the pictures. Keep em coming.

