Soheib Ahsan June 28 2019, 10.45 am June 28 2019, 10.45 am

Diljit Dosanjh is a busy man. He has a few films lined up and is currently in Canada for a concert tour which he is referring to as his, 'Roar Tour 2019'. With so much to do and so many people to meet, the singer/actor needs some alone time as well before getting to work. On Friday he revealed on his Instagram account how he likes to spend his me time before a concert. In the post, he can be seen playing a variety of shooting and racing games in an arcade. His method of relaxing will reach out to the child in you while also making you laugh at the child in him.

View this post on Instagram #MeTime Getting Pumped For CONCERT 🤜 A post shared by Diljit Dosanjh (@diljitdosanjh) on Jun 27, 2019 at 3:19pm PDT

Diljit Dosanjh began singing at a young age while he was still in school. He started a career in singing by doing so at kirtans in Gurudwaras. In 2004, at the age of 20, he released his first album in Punjabi. After the release of his third album, his reputation began to soar. He kick-started his acting career in 2011 with a film called, The Lion of Punjab. Although the film failed to do well, its soundtrack which Diljit Dosanjh was a part of, was a hit with the audience. His acting career began to rise gradually in the coming years. He made his next jump into Bollywood in 2016 in the film, Udta Punjab, playing the role of an honest, hardworking cop. Dosanjh's performance in the film was loved by many and even won him multiple awards in the Best Male Debut category.