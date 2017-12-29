This is Ranbir Kapoor’s New Year’s plan

With New Year around the corner, Bollywood bigwigs have left for vacation. However, actor Ranbir Kapoor, will not be partying at the end of 2017. The 35-year-old actor will be working while the whole world be bringing in 2018. He will be shooting for Brahmastra along with his best friend and director Ayan Mukerji in Jerusalem.

They will also be scouting for locations to shoot at.

According to a tabloid, a source said, "The two will take off by December 30. Though Jerusalem is the top spot for shoot, the director is also zeroing in on locations along the Israel-Jordan border. This is crucial because once the locations are finalised, Mukerji is keen to start shooting immediately."

Apart from looking for locations, Ranbir will begin his training in Kapap, which is a local hand-to-hand combat martial art form.

The source added, "He will attend a crash course to familiarise himself with the ancient self-defence technique and also to build endurance levels."

Produced by Karan Johar, Brahmastra will be a trilogy that would feature Ranbir, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. While talking about Brahmastra, Ayan said, "It's the biggest project of my life. All my hopes are pinned on this film. I hope it becomes the biggest success. I am very excited about the cast but I hope the film gets even bigger than the cast."

The movie, which is the first part of the trilogy, will be a fantasy adventure film. It will release on August 15, 2019.

Ranbir will be also seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanjay Dutt biopic. The first look and title of the film is expected to be announced in January 2018.