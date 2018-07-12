This is what Katrina Kaif is up to after the end of the Da-Bangg Tour

Katrina Kaif set quite a few stages on fire with her electric performances during Salman Khan's Da-Bangg - The Tour Reloaded, which concluded a couple of days back. Katrina decided to stay back, because of her close friends and filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Nitya Mehra (Baar Bar Dekho director), who were also there. And needless to say, the girlies are having lots of fun. Katrina posted a picture on her Instagram account and we totally love it.

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in Thugs of Hindostan which reunites her with Aamir Khan after Dhoom:3. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Sheikh. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs Of Hindostan is produced under Yash Raj Films. The period film is slated to release on November 7, 2018.

Soon after that, Katrina will gear up for the release of Aanand L Rai's Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. This is the second time that he will be working with SRK and Anushka after Jab Tak Hai Jaan. The film will hit the screens on December 21, 2018.

By the end of the year, Katrina will start shooting for Remo D'Souza's dance-based film opposite Varun Dhawan. The film also stars Prabhudheva in a pivotal role and reports have it, the flick will be released in a 4D format. This is the first time we will see Katrina and Varun on the big screen.