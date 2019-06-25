Rushabh Dhruv June 25 2019, 12.06 am June 25 2019, 12.06 am

If there is one actor from Bollywood who is loved by generations across, then it has to be Shah Rukh Khan. He is a global phenomenon and we don’t really need to prove it. Well, the Zero actor is yet to sign a film, but that, in no way, has affected his fan following. Recently, SRK added one more feather to his hat and attended the 10th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, that too, as a chief guest. Must say if you re a true 90s kid, Shah Rukh Khan is the one who literally taught you 'how to love'. Now, looks like Kiara Advani is also a huge SRK fan and why do we say so? Read on.

In a conversation with ace makeup artist Lekha Gupta, Kiara revealed that she wants to visit Shah Rukh Khan's vanity van. Further, Miss Advani added that she has heard about how SRK's vanity van is all customised and that's what makes her curious to explore. Reportedly, SRK's vanity van is a super combination of a spot to relax and get entertained. Going by a few reports, the DDLJ star's vanity van has two 52-inch screens as well as gaming stations. Elaborating on the interiors, they are pretty simple yet futuristic and is in the shade of warm and cool greys. Now we know why Kiara wants to explore this space of SRK.

Have a look at the full episode of Vanity Diaries below: