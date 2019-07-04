Soheib Ahsan July 04 2019, 5.23 pm July 04 2019, 5.23 pm

A common question revolving around Rahul Gandhi now would be, what next? The answer to that is that he would take a break and catch up with the cinematic world. Whether you believe it or not, that is exactly what he did. Rahul Gandhi was spotted on Wednesday in a cinema hall that was screening Article 15. It seems he's definitely picking the right film to watch. Article 15 has been given a thumbs up by most audiences who also added that it is a necessary film in today's world. It would also make people wonder whether Rahul Gandhi feels the same way about the film or not.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jul 4, 2019 at 12:59am PDT

Rahul Gandhi resigned from his position of the Congress party President which he took on after his mother Sonia Gandhi. He took on the position in 2017. His primary reason for resignation was their defeat against the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In his resignation letter, he mentioned that although he was expected to choose the next President of the party, he felt that the party's new President must be chosen by the party itself. For this purpose, he also set up a small internal committee of the party to conduct a proper process for picking the new President.

This was the second resignation attempt by Rahul Gandhi as he had attempted to do so immediately after the elections but had the decision revoked by all the party members and his mother Sonia Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi's four-page resignation was revealed in a tweet by sister Priyanka Gandhi who respected his decision while appreciating his courage to do so.

Few have the courage that you do @rahulgandhi. Deepest respect for your decision. https://t.co/dh5JMSB63P — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 4, 2019