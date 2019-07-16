Soheib Ahsan July 16 2019, 12.05 am July 16 2019, 12.05 am

Multi-talented artists known for a single talent often have their other talents go unnoticed. Something similar can be said of Tara Sutaria. She made her Bollywood debut in Student of the Year 2. Before that, she had appeared in a few television series. Now the actress revealed through an Instagram post that she is a charcoal artist as well. In the caption of her post, she added that the drawings made by her were the product of her obsession. Going by the drawings, it seems to be a very constructive obsession.

Check out Tara Sutaria's photo below:

Tara Sutaria debuted in Punit Malhotra's Student of the Year 2 alongside Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff. Although the film did not do well at the box office, Tara Sutaria gained a huge fanbase. In a recent interview, she had also expressed her interest in acting in foreign films. The actress had said, "It’s a really exciting time for cinema now with so much crossover happening. There are amazing films being made the world over, and artists from different parts of the world are collaborating. I’m looking forward to doing an international film, but don’t think that can happen before next year. I’m keeping myself updated regarding the films that are being made and the auditions that are happening.”