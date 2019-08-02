Vicky Kaushal is an actor who never fails to amaze, be it on or off the big screen. The Uri actor's humble nature knows no bounds. On Thursday, he had revealed through Instagram that he would be living and spending a few days with the army. Fans applauded him for respecting the true heroes of India, but that's not all. On Friday, he shared a picture on Instagram revealing that he had made his first roti ever adding that he felt glad it was for the army men.
Check out Vicky Kaushal's Instagram post below:
View this post on Instagram
The first ever roti I made... glad it was for the army.
A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on
Kaushal had stated in an Instagram post on Thursday that he was feeling "elated" to be spending a few days with the army posted at the India-China border in Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh. In the post, he can be seen wearing a jacket that has his name on it. He is there shooting with NDTV for their Independence Day segment called, Jai Jawan.
Check out Vicky Kaushal's picture below:
View this post on Instagram
Elated to be getting an opportunity to spend a few days with our Indian Army posted at 14,000ft altitude at the Indo-China border of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh. @ndtv #JaiJawan
A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on
Notably, this is for the first time that he is spending time with the army. He had done so even while working on Uri: The Surgical Strike. He had stated on social media that his favourite part of the film was the chance to interact and have a laugh with the real heroes of the country.
Further, it's all the more rewarding for Vicky to be surrounded by the army at this time as the actor is all set to don a uniform again for his next. He will be portraying Marshal Sam Menekshaw in Meghna Gulzar's untitled film. Apart from this, he will also be appearing in Bhanu Pratap Singh’s Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship. He is currently working on Shoojit Sircar’s film titled Sardar Udham Singh. The film is a biopic of the revolutionary freedom fighter Udham Singh.Read More