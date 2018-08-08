Have Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh zeroed in on their wedding location?

It seems that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have set the destination wedding trend with their gorgeous wedding in Tuscany. And it's not in vain since Deepika Padukone is rumoured to tie the knot with Ranveer Singh in Italy as well! This would be the third, high-profile, Bollywood wedding to take place in recent history. Virushka, Sonam-Anand, and now DeepVeer!

The dreamy Lake Como (according to inside sources) is going to be the destination for the grand wedding of the Padmaavat actors. This marital affair is set to take place in November and sounds like the perfect winter wonderland. Lake Como is one of the most wanted wedding destinations in the world and is a playground for the rich and famous. Just a short drive away from Milan, Lake Como boasts of crystal clear water on its shores and private villas are sprinkled along this shoreline. Fit for a royal wedding, isn't it?

Many questions still linger around the couple's marriage plans: will it be a private affair or will the entirety of Bollywood fly down there to attend it? How many ceremonies will be taking place? What will the bride wear? Will the groom pick his own outfits? Well, we can't wait to get answers to these questions.