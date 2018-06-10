This is where Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone plan to live post their marriage

That Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are planning to get married in November this year is known to all by now. Of course, there has been no official confirmation, but we hear that the preparations are in full swing for what is going to be a destination wedding. While the venue has not been decided, it is being said that the two will exchange the wedding vows in Switzerland. Just recently, Deepika was jewelry shopping with her mom which added more fuel to the fire. According to the latest reports, Ranveer and Deepika are readying their house in which they will be staying after getting married.

A Mid-Day report states that Ranveer has bought two floors of the building, where he currently resides with his parents. It seems major reconstruction is happening on the two floors of Khar building, and Deepika herself is overseeing the work. So yes, Ranveer and Deepika will be staying close to his parents.

As we told you, while the destination wedding is being planned right now, one thing is sure that it's going to be an intimate affair. That doesn't mean that the couple would not celebrate it with their friends as they do plan to throw two parties for their friends and families - one in Mumbai and other in Deepika Padukone's hometown in Bangalore.

