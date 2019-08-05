Soheib Ahsan August 05 2019, 12.01 pm August 05 2019, 12.01 pm

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor have been away from home for a long while now. Despite that, they have had their fair share of meetings and get-togethers with a number of celebrities of Bollywood. Although most of their meetings are planned, their recent one seems to have been an accidental one. On Monday Neetu Kapoor shared a picture on her Instagram account revealing that they ran into Rajkummar Rao and his girlfriend Patralekha Paul. In the caption, she stated that they ran into the couple "bas chalte chalte"

Check out Neetu Kapoor's Instagram post:

In the pictures, Rishi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao can be seen twinning in white as they posed together. Neetu Kapoor further stated that Patralekha had made her day with some lovely words. Last week Rishi and Neetu Kapoor were seen hanging out with Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia in Neetu Kapoor's social media post. In the post, Neetu also said that they had started their countdown to come home.

Check out Neetu Kapoor's Instagram picture: