Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor have been away from home for a long while now. Despite that, they have had their fair share of meetings and get-togethers with a number of celebrities of Bollywood. Although most of their meetings are planned, their recent one seems to have been an accidental one. On Monday Neetu Kapoor shared a picture on her Instagram account revealing that they ran into Rajkummar Rao and his girlfriend Patralekha Paul. In the caption, she stated that they ran into the couple "bas chalte chalte"
Check out Neetu Kapoor's Instagram post:
Bas chalte chalte met this wonderful actor Rajkumar Rao !!Patralekha made my day with some Lovly words .. ❤️
In the pictures, Rishi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao can be seen twinning in white as they posed together. Neetu Kapoor further stated that Patralekha had made her day with some lovely words. Last week Rishi and Neetu Kapoor were seen hanging out with Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia in Neetu Kapoor's social media post. In the post, Neetu also said that they had started their countdown to come home.
Check out Neetu Kapoor's Instagram picture:
Since our countdown has started the best way to celebrate was with ghar ka desi khana with the lovly strong n inspiring Genelia Ritesh and Hamara apna ( now he is family)Anupam 🥰
Recently, Rishi Kapoor had marked and pointed out that he had been away from home for around 10 months now. He had found out about his cancer while he was on the sets of a film. Following this, he had stated that Ranbir Kapoor had spoken to the film's producers and rushed his father to New York. In an interview, Rishi Kapoor had said that he had no time to react or let the situation sink into his mind. The actor also expressed his unrest revealing that he had never taken a break as long as the one he is currently on. While he is waiting eagerly to get back on the sets of a film, he is also nervous about having lost his touch after being away for so long. In a recent interview with HT, he had said, "I feel very fresh and geared up to do any kind of work. My batteries are all charged and I’m looking forward to facing the camera. I just hope I haven’t forgotten acting. Right now, I don’t know if my work will be welcomed or if people are going to trash me. When I was going through treatment, I had a few blood transfusions. And I told Neetu that I hope with the new blood, I haven’t forgotten acting." We can all agree that a long break cannot take away the excellence of this actor.Read More