One thing that most fans can relate to their favourite celebrities is the love that they have for their pets. Celebrities, no matter how big or small, can never resist showing their love for their favourite pets anywhere. Without a doubt, the most favoured choice for a pet even among celebrities continues to be man's best friend. It was this best friend whom Shraddha Kapoor missed the most while she was away from India. She posted an adorable video of herself with her dog after she returns. In the video, she can be seen kissing her dog, Shyloh, on the head.
View this post on Instagram
It’s been a crazy, fun and extremely exhausting time so nothing like coming back home to the love of my life 🤩🥰💗Pets are a blessing✨❤️#ShylohBabu #AnimalsDefineUnconditionalLove
A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on
Shraddha Kapoor was away from India as she was shooting with actor Prabhas for their upcoming film, Saaho, in Austria. Both the actors shared pictures and videos from Austria in snow-capped parts of the country.
The film will be a trilingual release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It will mark Prabhas' debut in Hindi and Shraddha Kapoor's debut to Telugu. The film will be directed by Sujeeth and produced by Bhushan Kumar, V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapatti. The film's primary cast includes Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Vennela Kishore, Murli Sharma and Arun Vijay. Neil Nitin Mukesh and Mandira Bedi were confirmed to be playing the antagonists of the film. The film has been shot on a budget of around Rs. 300 crores, most of which was spent on shooting the action scenes of the film. Apart from Austria, the film was also shot in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Romania and other parts of Europe. The film will be releasing on August 15 which will lead to a clash with Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal.Read More