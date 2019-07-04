Soheib Ahsan July 04 2019, 11.54 pm July 04 2019, 11.54 pm

One thing that most fans can relate to their favourite celebrities is the love that they have for their pets. Celebrities, no matter how big or small, can never resist showing their love for their favourite pets anywhere. Without a doubt, the most favoured choice for a pet even among celebrities continues to be man's best friend. It was this best friend whom Shraddha Kapoor missed the most while she was away from India. She posted an adorable video of herself with her dog after she returns. In the video, she can be seen kissing her dog, Shyloh, on the head.

Shraddha Kapoor was away from India as she was shooting with actor Prabhas for their upcoming film, Saaho, in Austria. Both the actors shared pictures and videos from Austria in snow-capped parts of the country.