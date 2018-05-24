This Judwaa star is ready to welcome her third child

South star Rambha, is known for her lead roles in several Tamil films. She has acted in various films featuring superstars Rajinikanth as well as Kamal Haasan. During the 90s she was at the peak of her career and had acted in the 1997 film, Judwaa, beside Salman Khan. Post her marriage in 2010, the actress retired from filming and led a quiet life with her new family. Already a mother of two, Rambha recently shared some good news with her fans.

On her social media page, Rambha posted that she is now pregnant with her third child and even shared a picture of her baby bump. The actress announced the news on the occasion of Mother’s Day. She is over the moon with the news and requested her fans to pray for her and her family.

Though she left Bollywood early, she was active in the South film industry. She has acted in various film industries including Malayalam, Kannada, and Bengali. In recent times, Rambha was seen at various reality shows. Following her announcement, her fans poured her with their best wishes.

Rambha is married to a businessman from Canada, Indran Pathmanathan, with whom she has two children already, named Sasha and Laanya. Sasha was born in 2014 while Laanya was born 2011. It was reported last year that her husband had approached the court as her marriage was on the rocks. The couple later sorted their problems as reports mentioned that they went through counselling sessions.