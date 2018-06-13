This July and August, get ready for the double dose of hockey with Soorma and Gold

Do you guys know which is India’s National Sport? No, it is not cricket, it is hockey! Bollywood has been quite obsessed with the films that are based on cricket. From Lagaan to Iqbal to Patiala House, cricket has surely been a subject many filmmakers have tried to cash on. But, there are hardly any films made on our National Sport, hockey.

When we talk about the movies based on hockey, the only film that comes to our mind is Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chak De! India. It is surely one of the best sports films ever made in Hindi cinema.

However, this year we are in for a treat as two movies based on hockey, Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold and Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Soorma, will hit the screens. While the former is inspired by true events, the latter is a biopic on hockey legend Sandeep Singh.

Gold, which is directed by Reema Kagti, is said to be a fictional story. But the backdrop of the film is based on true incidents about India winning its first gold medal in hockey after Independence. The teaser of the film has been released and Akshay Kumar, as usual, seems to be in his best form. The movie is slated to hit the screens on August 15, 2018.

Talking about Soorma, the film is an inspiring story of hockey legend Sandeep Singh. Sandeep was shot and was paralysed, but he later made a smashing comeback. The trailer of the film was released recently and we were left awestruck. Diljit as Sandeep Singh has impressed us a lot. The movie also stars Taapsee Pannu in a pivotal role and will be releasing on July 13, 2018.

We are surely looking forward to these two movies…