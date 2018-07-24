THIS legendary actress wants to sing for Janhvi Kapoor!

This HAS to come across as a huge compliment for Janhvi Kapoor. Her debut film has just made it to the theatres and the actress has already become a favourite. Love is pouring in from all corners for Janhvi and amid the celebration, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar says she would love to lend her voice to the newbie!

“After he (Boney Kapoor) lost Srideviji so suddenly, his daughter's debut is reason for him to smile. Janhvi is pretty. I would love to sing for her," she told Subhash K Jha, reports Rediff.com.

For those uninitiated, Boney Kapoor and his family are pretty close to the Mangeshkar clan and has been so for a long time .

"Boney and Anil are very close to us, the Mangeshkars. I had attended Anil's engagement to Sunita though I could not attend the wedding. I am so glad his daughter Sonam is married and is doing some really good work," she added.

For an actress who has only started and aims to touch the sky, such words ought to be inspiring indeed!

Rumours suggest that Janhvi has already bagged her next film under the same banner of Dharma Productions. If it turns out to be true, then she is definitely having a great run!