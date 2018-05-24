This little girl couldn't hold her tears after meeting her idol Kareena Kapoor Khan

When public figures thank fans for the feat they have achieved, they are right. Nothing works more than unconditional love. And believe it or not, they influence little minds in more ways than they could imagine! Kareena Kapoor Khan, while promoting her upcoming release Veere Di Wedding, met a little fan who was so elated to see her favourite actress! She got so overwhelmed that she could not hold back her tears.

Kareena was at a radio station for promotional activities when she met this adorable fans of hers. The girl is a fan of Geet from Jab We Met in particular. We heard how she was once asked in school what she wanted to become when she grew up; and she answered she wanted to be Kareena Kapoor!

No wonder she was all smiles as she posed for a photo with Bebo. These small moments of love are leaving a lasting impression, isn't it?

Kareena along with other stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania have been promoting Veere Di Wedding in full swing. It is only a matter of time before we witness a big, fat wedding and all the madness surrounding it. Produced by Rhea Kapoor, the film releases on 1st June.