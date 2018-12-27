image
Thursday, December 27th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

This new year, Gauri Khan has a new name for her children!

Bollywood

This new year, Gauri Khan has a new name for her children!

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   December 27 2018, 7.02 pm
back
AbRam KhanAryan KhanBollywoodEntertainmentGauri KhanGauri Khan DesignsShah Rukh KhanSuhana Khan
nextSimmba: Sara Ali Khan shares a glimpse with Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty
ALSO READ

Shah Rukh Khan gets a kiss on forehead by little AbRam, Gauri Khan calls it lovegoals

Shah Rukh Khan on wife Gauri Khan: I can't afford to get her on board for my films

Shah Rukh Khan turns cheerleader as Gauri Khan designs another restaurant