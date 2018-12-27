This new year, Gauri Khan has a new name for her children!

Apart from being a hands-on mother and an effective wife with an impeccable sense of beauty, Gauri Khan also possesses a competing sense of humour. Without the last, other attributes are kind of incomplete actually. In her latest Instagram post, which has all the little Khans in a festive mood, Bollywood's first lady has a hilarious tag for children Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. Did you check it out yet?

The snap shows the mother and her gang all sitting inside a red vintage car as Gauri calls her children her pet designs for 2019. LOL! The 'pet designs' definitely are blessed with the best genes from both the mom and the dad. Aryan is dressed in a blue hoodie while little AbRam wears a black tee shirt. In her beige outfit, Suhana is the pretty girl-next-door. We like it! But we like the caption more. *Winks*

The picture is taken at Gauri Khan Stores, Gauri' own designer store which is a frequent spot for other stars to drop in. Quite sadly, the best three 'pet designs' aren't at the store always!