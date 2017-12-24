This person was the only one from Bollywood to attend Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharmas wedding

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma have been the talk of the town for quite some time now and it is surely not getting over anytime soon. The couple tied the knot at a heritage resort in Tuscany, Italy amid the presence of their respective families, far away from the probing eyes of the media, on December 11.

But while the whole operation was a hush-hush affair, there was one from the film fraternity who made it -- Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir who has kept himself away from all forms of social media decided to interact with his fans through a fan forum recently. Among the several questions that were asked, one of the users asked Ranbir about his feelings on the ‘Virushka’ wedding. Ranbir and Anushka have claimed to be thick friends. But, despite that, Ranbir had no idea about her wedding, and felt like his character Ayan in real life too.

I felt sad because I had no idea about it but I felt happy because I’ve never seen her so happy and beautiful https://t.co/WxVXilNBlJ — RanbirKapoor.Net (@RanbirKapoorFC) December 21, 2017

But it doesn’t end here….

I was waiting to attend with Mehendi on my hands but they didn't call me :( — RanbirKapoor.Net (@RanbirKapoorFC) December 21, 2017

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are back in Mumbai after hosting a grand reception in New Delhi on December 21. After partying hard, they are all set for their wedding reception 2.0 in Mumbai on December 26 which will be attended by their industry friends and hopefully Ranbir Kapoor as well!

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Jagga Jasoos opposite Katrina Kaif which flopped at the box office. Nonetheless, he is almost done with the shoot for the Dutt biopic. The name and the release date will be out early January as mentioned by Ranbir himself during his chat session. He has also started shooting for Brahmastra opposite Alia Bhatt.