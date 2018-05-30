This picture of Daisy Shah doing aerial act in Salman Khan-starrer Race 3 seems unreal

Ever since the trailer of Salman Khan-starrer ‘Race 3’ released online, it has been earning mixed reactions from the audiences. All sorts of memes have been making rounds of the web especially around the dialogue mouthed by Daisy Shah’s character which goes like this, “My business is my business, none of your business.”

Now, the actor has released a picture of co-star Daisy Shah doing the balancing aerial act. The picture is clicked from a good distance and it just seems unreal and animated. Wearing a pink coloured attire, the actress is seen balancing herself like a pro amidst the picturesque location of Ladakh. Salman shared the picture on his Instagram page. Have a look:

Coming back to the trolls and memes, Salman Khan opened up on the same when asked by a reporter at the launch of the reality show ‘Dus Ka Dum’. The actor was quizzed about the incessant trolls and he shot back at the reporter saying, “Are you trolling it? Are you trolling it? Those guys with one or two followers? That’s trolling? Who’s controlling that trolling, you know? No? How sad. When guys with one, two, three, four followers troll, it isn’t trolling.”

Speaking of the movie which is helmed by Remo Dsouza, it also stars Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and is slated to hit the big screens during Eid this year.