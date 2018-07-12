This picture of Ileana D'cruz is going viral, but there seems to be a confusion

Ileana D’Cruz is one of the hottest actresses in B-town. Just hop onto her Instagram account, and you will know what we are talking about. She keeps pictures of her gorgeous self every now and then. Recently, the actress posted yet another picture and soon it went viral. So what was special about this photo? Many are thinking that it's a topless picture of Ileana D'cruz, but let us tell you that it's not. While the actress is flaunting her back and we don’t deny how insanely hot she’s looking in it but that's definitely not a topless pic.

If you look carefully, Ileana is wearing a backless outfit. You can see her ensemble at the bottom of this picture around its edge. So we can call it backless rather than topless. And why should there be a debate on it? As the picture in itself is very beautiful. Ileana looks absolutely stunning here.

On the work front, Ileana was last seen in Baadshaho and Raid with Ajay Devgn. It was recently announced that the actress is making her Tollywood comeback as she will be seen in a movie titled Amar Akbar Anthony which also stars Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan. The director of the film, Sreenu Vaitla took to Twitter to welcome Ileana back in Tollywood.