This Ramazan, Shilpa Shetty hits the lanes of Mohammed Ali Road for a ‘Jhumma binge’!

Onkar Kulkarni May 18 2019, 3.25 pm May 18 2019, 3.25 pm

Shilpa Shetty is one Bollywood actress who loves to indulge in good food. Unlike many other actresses from the B-town, Shilpa doesn’t shy away from gorging on to her favourite lip-smacking fried snacks. Or for that matter, she doesn’t even let go off her sweet tooth cravings as she happily satisfies her taste buds with yummylicious desserts. Something similar she did last evening as she ate some flavoursome desi sweet in the company of her friends.

In the festivities of Ramadan, Shilpa and her bunch of folks travelled all the way to South Mumbai. The actress was spotted at Mohammad Ali Road which is known for its outlets that serve tongue ticking delicacies including kebabs, biryani and the desi sweets. Sitting at a quaint outlet on a small little table, the actress was seen binging on some malpua and rabdi. Shilpa shared this food adventure of hers on her Instagram page.

In the video, she is seen showing her viewers how to roll a piece of hot malpua and dip it in the thick bowl of rabdi. Shilpa who has a sweet tooth is seen savouring every bite of the malpua-rabdi combination as her friends too are seen enjoying other delicacies like phirni etc.

Shilpa who’s known to flaunt a fit figure is quite a bindass babe as she gives a damn to guilt issues. The actress is known for her famous ‘Sunday Binge’ videos where she gives her strictly followed diet a break and has all that is sinful on the platter. The Shut Up and Bounce actress has become an icon to many health freaks who crib and cry to break their diet. This time she twisted her tradition and introduced the Friday’s “Jhumma Binge”. With the cheating done in advance, it is now to be seen if Shilpa puts up the “Sunday Binge” video tomorrow.