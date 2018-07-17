THIS Southern actor is to be a part of Salman Khan's Dabangg 3?

The Dabangg magic is soon to make its way back! Salman Khan and his team are already brainstorming about the franchise's third edition. As far as we know, Sonakshi Sinha, who made her debut with Dabangg and was a part of Dabangg 2 as well, will very much be a part of its third instalment. But here's another interesting addition. If reports are to be believed, then Southern actor Sudeep is set to come on board as well!

A prominent name in Kannada film industry, Sudeep was earlier seen in Hindi films like Phoonk, Phoonk 2 and Rakta Charitra. Reportedly, he hasn't allocated his dates yet but will do so in a few more months. We further hear he has bagged an indeed meaty role!

Although he is only a few films old in Hindi, Sudeep has been actively working down South since 1997. He is presently working in Kotigobba 3 and Phailwan.

Dabangg 3 will be directed by Prabhudheva and should go on floors by the end of 2018.