This spoof video of Salman Khan's Race 3 is hilarious AF and you can’t miss it

Salman Khan's Race 3 surely amongst the most-awaited movies of this year. Closer to its release, the action thriller film has already garnered a lot of buzz amongst the masses. Anticipation is at its peak and it’s just getting bigger by each passing day. Right from the day its official trailer made it to internet and then the songs, everything related to Race 3 caught the fancy of millions of fans. And why not? After all, it is a film starring none other than Salman Khan in the lead.

And while all Bhaijaan’s fans await the release of the film, a spoof of the movie trailer has made it online. Created by a YouTube channel titled OYE TV, this spoof is creating waves online. So far, it has garnered as many as 407977 views. Not just the fans, even Salman Khan is tripping over this spoof video as he showed it to the audience during Dus Ka Dum launch and laughed hard.

In the three-minute 50-seconds long spoof, the content, more or less, remains the same. But it is the unique execution which brings in all the fun. Watch it out below:

And in case you have not watched the ‘Race 3’ trailer, check it out below:

Race 3, directed by Remo D’Souza, also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah and Freddy Daruwala in important roles. The film, produced by Salman Khan Films and Tips Films, is the third installment in the Race series. The first two installments Race and Race 2 were released in 2008 and 2013 respectively. Race 3 is slated to release on June 15.