This SRK-Salman moment from 1998 will make you go aww!

The friendship and the fighting between the two biggest stars, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have grabbed the headlines for a long time. While the Khans admitted that their fight was never like it was made out by the media, the world witnessed the same when the two were seen having a blast together at Arpita Khan’s wedding. And now, we have another treat for their fans. You would be surprised to know that SRK once gave away his award to his beloved friend Salman.

A video posted by a fan club of Shah Rukh, has SRK-Salman sharing the stage at Zee Cine Awards, way back in 1998. When Shah Rukh won the ‘Best Actor’ award, and was called on stage, he instead called Salman to thank everyone on his behalf.

“It’s wonderful to get this award,” he said. “I’m going to call on stage a gentleman who’s going to thank everyone on my behalf. Because he feels mujko saare awards milte hai usko nahi milte (I grab all the awards but he doesn’t). May I have on stage, please, Salman Khan. Come here, please thank everybody on my behalf,” he added.

To everyone’s surprise, Salman, came with tears in his eyes and a choked voice. When for once, the audience thought that Bhai was actually into tears, it was clear after a few seconds that Salman was just pretending. Giving everyone doses of laughter, Salman began his speech by thanking Shah Rukh’s cook, driver, etc. And finally thanked his friend for the award. “Thank you very much for this award Shah Rukh. I love you,” he said.

That was an unusual and real heart-melting moment between the two. And, we would of course want to see more of it.