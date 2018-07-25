This still of Salman Khan from Bharat is goosebumps-inducing

Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat went on floors a couple of days back and needless to say, fans are super excited. A couple of pictures that have made way to social media thanks to the director himself and Salman Khan's designer Ashley Rebello, have made the year-long wait for the movie a little bearable. The first schedule of Bharat kicked off with a circus sequence. Ashley teased us with a picture of Peter Dinklage aka Tyrion Lannister's lookalike from the movie sets and today Ali gave us another glimpse into the sequence. Ali took to his Twitter account to share a new still of Salman from his movie sets.

Ring of fire ..... & Bharat @BeingSalmanKhan . Eid 2019 pic.twitter.com/J20KeE3Ro6 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 25, 2018

For those of you who don't know, Salman plays a daredevil motorcyclist in the film, so he will be performing such deadly stunts. Talking about this circus sequence, Ali in an interaction had said, “The idea is to create an Indian-Russian circus-like Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker. Performers from all over the world are flying down for the circus tricks will be a mix of trapeze hoops and rope stunts. This is Salman and Disha’s introduction in the movie. He plays a daredevil stunt motorcyclist while she’s a trapeze artist.”

Wondering when will we get to see Priyanka and Salman in one frame? Well, it will happen next month as Ali further revealed, " We’ll be ending the Mumbai schedule with a Holi song featuring Priyanka and Salman. She joins the shoot in August and will have different looks in the film which the team has been working on in great detail as the film travels from the 1960s to the present day.”