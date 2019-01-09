This throwback photo of Kartik Aaryan made him the Pyaar Ka Punchnama man

We love when our favourite celebrities tease us with their throwback pictures on social media and make us realise that they were just like us in their younger days. And looks like #ThrowbackThursday came in early for the dashing lad, Kartik Aaryan, who teased his fans with a teen photo of his on Instagram. Sharing a slightly blurred picture with his InstaFam, Kartik made a revelation and expressed his heart out in the caption which said that the particular photo gave him a green signal during the audition for Pyaar Ka Punchnama, his Bollywood debut film, which released in 2011. Woah!

The throwback picture which Kartik shared on IG has also garnered some interesting comments. Right from tagging him as a vintage hero, bringing Sara Ali Khan in the game to even saying that he resembles Akshay Kumar, fans seem to be crazy and how. If you are living under the rock, Sara Ali Khan had confessed her crush on Kartik Aaryan on Koffee With Karan 6. Ever since then, the two are linked. She also said that she would love to go out on a date with the actor only if he asks.

If reports are to be believed then Kartik Aaryan is dating Chunkey Pandey's daughter Ananya Pandey. The two are papped with each other all the time. All we wonder here is what is Ananya's take on Kartik's this picture. Tell us darl?